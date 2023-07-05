Anarchy, State, and International Law?

Among my summer reads is a classic text of political thought called Anarchy, State, and Utopia. It’s a book from the libertarian philosopher Robert Nozick. This is not my first reading of this book, but this time I’ve approached it differently due to my conversation with Natasha Wheatley.

It’s an unlikely pairing, because Wheatley is an historian while Nozick is a philosopher. Moreover, Nozick uses puzzles and abstractions to think through complex ideas. Meanwhile, Wheatley refers to historical examples and refers to how they affected debates among jurists in the past. Still, both discuss ideas about the state as well as how they come to be.

However, they approach the formation of the state from entirely different vantage points. Nozick imagines the origin of the state within the context of the people who it will govern. Wheatley, on the other hand, shows how new states exist in an international environment. Indeed, her account emphasizes the international dimension of the state as its dominant identity. Its relationship to the people it governs is secondary.

Wheatley’s depiction of the state and sovereignty raises many uncomfortable questions for democratic theory. It throws out the traditional notion of the consent of the governed for the legitimation of the state. Instead, the state’s legitimacy depends first and foremost on the consent of its neighbors and other regional powers. Of course, Wheatley merely describes the world as it is rather than offer a blueprint for how it ought to become. She does not offer a normative theory and if she did, it’s likely this is not what she would defend. Nonetheless, this is what makes her account so powerful and, in many ways, also disturbing.

It also raises many uncomfortable questions for theorists like Nozick who ignore the international context in their theory of the state. In light of Wheatley’s insights, it’s difficult to read Nozick without recognizing how much he ignores or simply takes for granted. John Rawls makes many of the same mistakes in his political theory as well. And while Rawls does revisit ideas about international relations in a separate treatise, he does not tie it together into his theory of state formation. In the future, theories of state formation will need to provide an explanation for both internal and external legitimacy.

This week’s episode touches on ideas of the state and sovereignty through a conversation with Natasha Wheatley. Make sure to listen to the episode and those who want to know more should read her book The Life and Death of States.

