100 Recent Books on Democracy and Politics

This is a list of the best books on democracy and politics since 2019. Many of the authors have appeared on the podcast. Some of the authors even discussed these very books on the podcast. However, the goal is to give a fair assessment of the most interesting or impactful books about democracy or politics. These are the books people will continue to talk about twenty years from now. The list is periodically refreshed to keep up with the latest books available.

  1. Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson (2023) Power and Progress Our Thousand-Year Struggle over Technology and Prosperity
  2. Bethany Allen (2023) Beijing Rules: How China Weaponized Its Economy to Confront the World
  3. Caitlin Andrews-Lee (2021) The Emergence and Revival of Charismatic Movements: Argentine Peronism and Venezuelan Chavismo 
  4. Anne Applebaum (2020) – Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism 
  5. Stanislav Aseyev (2022) In Isolation: Dispatches from Occupied Donbas 
  6. Larry Bartels (2023) Democracy Erodes from the Top: Leaders, Citizens, and the Challenge of Populism in Europe 
  7. Mark Beissinger (2022) The Revolutionary City: Urbanization and the Global Transformation of Rebellion
  8. Ruha Benjamin (2019) Race After Technology: Abolitionist Tools for the New Jim Code
  9. Sheri Berman (2019) – Democracy and Dictatorship in Europe: From the Ancien Régime to the Present Day  
  10. Chris Bickerton and Carlo Invernizzi Accetti (2021) – Technopopulism The New Logic of Democratic Politics
  11. Walt Bogdanich and Michael Forsythe (2022) When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World’s Most Powerful Consulting Firm
  12. Daniel M. Brinks, Steven Levitsky, and María Victoria Murillo (2020) The Politics of Institutional Weakness in Latin America  
  13. Thomas Carothers and Andrew O’Donohue (2019) – Democracies Divided: The Global Challenge of Political Polarization  
  14. Daniel Carpenter (2021) – Democracy by Petition: Popular Politics in Transformation, 1790–1870 
  15. Katlyn Marie Carter (2023) Democracy in Darkness: Secrecy and Transparency in the Age of Revolutions
  16. Erica Chenoweth (2021) Civil Resistance: What Everyone Needs to Know  
  17. Joshua Chin and Liza Lin (2022) Surveillance State: Inside China’s Quest to Launch a New Era of Social Control
  18. Michael Coppedge, Amanda B. Edgell, Carl Henrik Knutsen, Staffan I. Lindberg (2022) Why Democracies Develop and Decline
  19. Angus Deaton and Anne Case (2020) Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism  
  20. Ronald J. Deibert (2020)  Reset: Reclaiming the Internet for Civil Society
  21. Larry Diamond (2019) – Ill Winds: Saving Democracy from Russian Rage, Chinese Ambition, and American Complacency. 
  22. Grzegorz Ekiert, Elizabeth J. Perry, and Xiaojun Yan (2020) Ruling by Other Means : State-Mobilized Movements  
  23. Patricia Evangelista (2023) Some People Need Killing: A Memoir of Murder in My Country
  24. Joseph Fishkin and William E. Forbath (2022) The Anti-Oligarchy Constitution Reconstructing the Economic Foundations of American Democracy.  
  25. Abel Escribà-Folch, Covadonga Meseguer Yebra, and Joseph Wright (2022) Migration and Democracy: How Remittances Undermine Dictatorships  
  26. Timothy Frye (2021) Weak Strongman: The Limits of Power in Putin’s Russia
  27. Francis Fukuyama (2022) Liberalism and its Discontents  
  28. Laura Gamboa (2022) Resisting Backsliding: Opposition Strategies against the Erosion of Democracy
  29. Julian Gewirtz (2022) Never Turn Back: China and the Forbidden History of the 1980s
  30. Tom Ginsburg (2021) Democracies and International Law
  31. Samuel A. Greene and Graeme B. Robertson (2019) Putin vs. the People: The Perilous Politics of a Divided Russia
  32. Anna Grzymała-Busse (2023) Sacred Foundations: The Religious and Medieval Roots of the European State
  33. Sebnem Gumuscu (2023) Democracy or Authoritarianism: Islamist Governments in Turkey, Egypt, and Tunisia
  34. Sergei Guriev and Daniel Treisman (2022) Spin Dictators: The Changing Face of Tyranny in the 21st Century
  35. Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson (2020) Let Them Eat Tweets How the Right Rules in an Age of Extreme Inequality  
  36. Stephan Haggard and Robert Kaufman (2021) Backsliding: Democratic Regress in the Contemporary World  
  37. Shadi Hamid (2022) The Problem of Democracy: America, the Middle East, and the Rise and Fall of an Idea
  38. Nicole Hanna-Jones (2021) The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story  
  39. David Herszenhorn (2023) The Dissident: Alexey Navalny: Profile of a Political Prisoner
  40. John Ikenberry (2020) – A World Safe for Democracy: Liberal Internationalism and the Crises of Global Order. 
  41. Christophe Jaffrelot (2021) – Modi’s India: Hindu Nationalism and the Rise of Ethnic Democracy  
  42. Robert Kagan (2023) The Ghost at the Feast: America and the Collapse of World Order, 1900-1941
  43. Robert Kaplan (2023) The Loom of Time: Between Empire and Anarchy, from the Mediterranean to China
  44. Ezra Klein (2020) Why We’re Polarized
  45. Ivan Krastev and Stephen Holmes (2019) – The Light that Failed: Why the West is Losing the Fight for Democracy 
  46. Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn (2020) Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope
  47. Hélène Landemore (2020) – Open Democracy: Reinventing Popular Rule for the Twenty-First Century  
  48. Nathan Law and Evan Fowler (2021) Freedom: How We Lose It and How We Fight Back  
  49. Steven Levitsky and Lucan Way (2022) Revolution and Dictatorship The Violent Origins of Durable Authoritarianism
  50. Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt (2023) Tyranny of the Minority
  51. James Loxton (2021) Conservative Party-Building in Latin America: Authoritarian Inheritance and Counterrevolutionary Struggle  
  52. Jie Lu and Yun-han Chu (2021) Understandings of Democracy: Origins and Consequences Beyond Western Democracies  
  53. Noam Lupu, Virginia Oliveros, and Luis Schiumerini (eds.) (2019) Campaigns and Voters in Developing Democracies Argentina in Comparative Perspective  
  54. Gabrielle Lynch, Justin Willis, and Nic Cheeseman (2021) – The Moral Economy of Elections in Africa: Democracy, Voting and Virtue  
  55. Aldo Madariaga (2020) Neoliberal Resilience: Lessons in Democracy and Development from Latin America and Eastern Europe  
  56. Rachel Maddow (2023) Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism
  57. Scott Mainwaring and Tarek Masoud (eds.) (2022) Democracy in Hard Places.
  58. Suzanne Mettler and Robert C. Lieberman (2020) – Four Threats: The Recurring Crises of American Democracy 
  59. Branko Milanovic (2023) Visions of Inequality: From the French Revolution to the End of the Cold War
  60. Michael Miller (2021) – Shock to the System: Coups, Elections, and War on the Road to Democratization 
  61. An Xiao Mina (2019) Memes to Movements: How the World’s Most Viral Media Is Changing Social Protest and Power 
  62. Yascha Mounk (2022) The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure  
  63. Yascha Mounk (2023) The Identity Trap: A Story of Ideas and Power in Our Time
  64. Cas Mudde (2019) – Far Right Today. 
  65. Jan-Werner Müller (2021) – Democracy Rules 
  66. Alina Mungiu-Pippidi (2019) – Europe’s Burden: Promoting Good Governance Across Borders  
  67. Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili and Ilia Murtazashvili (2021) Land, the State, and War: Property Institutions and Political Order in Afghanistan  
  68. Thant Myint-U (2019) – The Hidden History of Burma: Race, Capitalism, and Democracy in the 21st Century. 
  69. Moises Naim (2022) The Revenge of Power: How Autocrats Are Reinventing Politics for the 21st Century. 
  70. Pippa Norris and Ronald Inglehart (2019) – Cultural Backlash: Trump, Brexit, and Authoritarian Populism
  71. Elizabeth R. Nugent (2020) – After Repression: How Polarization Derails Democratic Transition
  72. Zeynep Pamuk (2021) Politics and Expertise: How to Use Science in a Democratic Society  
  73. Zizi Papacharissi (2021) – After Democracy: Imagining Our Political Future  
  74. Takis Pappas (2019) – Populism and Liberal Democracy: A Comparative and Theoretical Analysis 
  75. Thomas Piketty (2019). Capital and Ideology  
  76. Thomas Piketty (2022) A Brief History of Equality  
  77. Jessica Pisano (2022) Staging Democracy: Political Performance in Ukraine, Russia, and Beyond
  78. Serhii Plokhy (2023) The Russo-Ukrainian War: The Return of History
  79. Peter Pomerantsev (2019) – This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality
  80. Adam Przeworski (2019) – Crises of Democracy 
  81. Robert Putnam (2020) The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again  
  82. Scott Radnitz (2021) Revealing Schemes The Politics of Conspiracy in Russia and the Post-Soviet Region  
  83. Matthew Rhodes-Purdy, Rachel Navarre, and Stephen Utych (2023) The Age of Discontent: Populism, Extremism, and Conspiracy Theories in Contemporary Democracies
  84. Heather Cox Richardson (2023) Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America
  85. Jonathan Rodden (2019) Why Cities Lose: The Deep Roots of the Urban-Rural Political Divide  
  86. Nancy L. Rosenblum and Russell Muirhead (2019) A Lot of People Are Saying: The New Conspiracism and the Assault on Democracy  
  87. Bryn Rosenfeld (2020) – Autocratic Middle Class: How State Dependency Reduces the Demand for Democracy. 
  88. Michael Sandel (2020) The Tyranny of Merit: What’s Become of the Common Good  
  89. Rachel Schwartz (2023) Undermining the State from Within: The Institutional Legacies of Civil War in Central America
  90. Dan Slater and Joseph Wong (2022) – From Development to Democracy: The Transformations of Modern Asia  
  91. Amy Erica Smith (2019) – Religion and Brazilian Democracy: Mobilizing the People of God  
  92. David Stasavage (2020) – The Decline and Rise of Democracy: A Global History from Antiquity to Today 
  93. Joseph Torigian (2022) Prestige, Manipulation, and Coercion: Elite Power Struggles in the Soviet Union and China after Stalin and Mao
  94. Guillermo Trejo and Sandra Ley (2020) Votes, Drugs, and Violence The Political Logic of Criminal Wars in Mexico   
  95. Michael Walzer (2023) The Struggle for a Decent Politics: On Liberal as an Adjective
  96. Kurt Weyland (2021) – Assault on Democracy: Communism, Fascism, and Authoritarianism During the Interwar Years  
  97. Natasha Wheatley (2023) The Life and Death of States: Central Europe and the Transformation of Modern Sovereignty
  98. Isabel Wilkerson (2020) Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents  
  99. Joshua Yaffa (2020) Between Two Fires: Truth, Ambition, and Compromise in Putin’s Russia
  100. Shoshana Zuboff (2019) – The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power

