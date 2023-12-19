A few years ago I made a list of 100 books on democracy. It was based on the extensive reading I had done on democracy up to that point. A year or so later I made a second list of 100 more recent books on politics and democracy. Both lists are updated as I discover new books that I think deserve placement.

Of course, one challenge for any list is to balance the desire to have the best books with those that fit the theme. Some important books get left off or removed, because they don’t tackle the issue of democracy directly. Like any book lists, they deserve scrutiny and debate. It is also not definitive and is always evolving and changing. It’s also a just a suggestion for others to start learning about democracy. Hopefully, others will discover other titles along the way and create their own list.

100 Books on Democracy

100 Recent Books on Democracy and Politics